German govt accuses Russia of "power play" with gas supply
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:05 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German government slammed a further reduction in Russian gas deliveries via Nord Stream 1 on Wednesday, with a spokesperson saying Berlin saw no reason for Russia not to accept the return of a repaired turbine for the pipeline.
"This is a power play," a government spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Fear has taken the wheel': German investor morale nosedives in July
Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper - official
Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper, government official says
Hackers posing as Merkel target ECB's Lagarde - German source
Finnish minister to negotiate with Germany over Uniper, government official says