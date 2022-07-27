Left Menu

84,405 posts vacant in paramilitary forces, to be filled up by Dec 2023: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:58 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A total of 84,405 posts are lying vacant in six Central Armed Police Forces, with the Central Reserve Police Force having the highest number of vacancies at 29,985, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the government has decided to fill up the existing vacancies in CAPFs by December 2023. The total strength of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Assam Rifles is 10,05,779.

Altogether, 84,405 posts are lying vacant in the six CAPFs, Rai said in a written reply to a question.

He said the CRPF has the highest number of vacant posts at 29,985, followed by 19,254 in the BSF, 11,402 in the SSB, 10,918 in the CISF, 3,187 in the ITBP and 9,659 in the Assam Rifles.

The minister said the examination for filling up 25,271 posts of constable (general duty) has already been conducted.

