Three die of electrocution while trying to steal transmission wire

Three members of primitive Birhor tribe died of electrocution when they tried to steal transmission wire in Jharkhands Hazaribag district on Wednesday, police said.Inspector-cum-Officer-in-Charge of Bishnugarh police station, Ram Narayan Singh said the three somehow climbed a 100 ft high electric tower to steal transmission wire.

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:10 IST
Three members of primitive Birhor tribe died of electrocution when they tried to steal transmission wire in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Wednesday, police said.

Inspector-cum-Officer-in-Charge of Bishnugarh police station, Ram Narayan Singh said the three somehow climbed a 100 ft high electric tower to steal transmission wire. They were electrocuted as soon as they came in contact with high tension live wire, he said.

One of the Birhor was found hanging there and the other two fell on the ground from such a height. The victims were identified as Chotku Birhor (45), Tiplu Birhor (40) and Naresh Birhor (42).

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC against the three following investigations as they attempted to steal transmission line wire, the police officer said.

The bodies were later sent to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A spokesperson of the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd said due to the theft of the power line, they have sustained a loss of several crores of rupees. He said the power supply tripped following this incident.

The spokesperson expressed apprehension that several areas will remain without power following the incident as normally grid lines are connected from one thermal power station to another and it will take several days to restore power supply in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

