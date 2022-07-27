Assam police officer held for framing false charges against 2 persons

A police officer was arrested in Assam on Wednesday for allegedly framing false charges against two persons and demanding a bribe from them, an official said.

Accused Utpal Bora, currently posted as officer-in-charge (OC) of Kharupetia Police Station in Darrang district, was apprehended in a case against him in his previous posting as OC of Dholla Police Station in Tinsukia.

“According to the charges against him, Bora had accused two persons of stealing pipes of Jal Jeevan Mission. He had demanded a bribe from the duo for dismissing the case against them,” a police officer said.

“As the persons were not at fault, they approached senior officers of the department and after a probe, it was found that Bora had framed the duo,” he added.

The police officer said it was found during the probe that Bora had taken pipes from a contractor’s house and kept them in the residences of the two persons.

