5-year-old boy among 4 killed in road accident in UP

Four people, including a child, were killed on Wednesday after two motorcycles collided in Shamli district, police said.

The deceased, identified as Tiraspal (45), Nitu (35), Mursaleem (32) and Ibrahim (5), were killed on the spot, they said.

The police said Mursaleem was going with his nephew Ibrahim to Saharanpur from his village Gangeru when the accident took place.

