Maha: Illegal liquor manufacturing racket busted in Latur, 2 held

PTI | Latur | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:21 IST
The Maharashtra excise department has busted an illegal liquor manufacturing racket operating out of a village near Latur city and nabbed two persons, the district administration said on Wednesday.

Glass and plastic bottles, two mobile phones, three vehicles and a range of equipment used in manufacturing liquor, among other items - all collectively worth Rs 51.63 lakh - were seized following a raid on a private company's warehouse at Bhusani village under Ausa tehsil on Tuesday, an official release said.

Officials of the state excise department nabbed two persons, identified as Ravikumar Shivpujan Gupta (27), a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Dnyaneshwar Babusingh Rajput (45), a native of Dahindule village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, in connection with the racket, the release added.

