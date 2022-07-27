Man, 2nd wife kill his 7-month-old daughter from his first marriage; cops exhume body

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his second wife allegedly killed his seven-month-old daughter from his first marriage and buried her in a field here, police said Wednesday.

Police exhumed the body and sent it for a postmortem on Wednesday.

As per a complainant filed by Sanjay's first wife Pramila, a resident of Kakori, he married her several years back and they had two daughters.

Pramila moved to her parents' house in Kakori recently, following differences with Sanjay, a resident of Dubagga.

In her absence, Sanjay married another woman, Meena, and started living with her, she said. Pramila said when she came to know about it, she opposed.

On July 21, she reached Sanjay’s house in Dubagga and threatened to lodge an FIR.

Three days later, Pramila left her younger daughter with Sanjay for the night, but when she returned the next day her daughter was missing. When she asked Sanjay about her, he allegedly avoided her and disappeared.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Srivastava said, ''Pramila accused Sanjay and Meena of killing her daughter and burying the body.'' Police detained Sanjay and Meena for interrogation and based on the information they provided during interrogation, police exhumed the body and sent it for a postmortem, Srivastava said.

Sanjay has confessed to the police that he buried the girl, but claimed she died due to illness, he said.

