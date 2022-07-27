Left Menu

Minor girl raped by religious teacher in UP

The accused took the girl to his room near the mosque and raped her, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said. Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Wednesday under IPC 376 rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.The girl has been sent for the medical examination and its report is awaited, police added.

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:54 IST
Minor girl raped by religious teacher in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a religious teacher here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the girl was raped on Tuesday by Owais, her religious teacher at a mosque. The accused took the girl to his room near the mosque and raped her, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said. Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Wednesday under IPC 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

The girl has been sent for the medical examination and its report is awaited, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
4
Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022