Senior citizen held for sexually assaulting girl child in Kerala

A 69-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-and-half-year-old girl who used to come to his house, in the Kodumon area of this southern Kerala district, for learning Malayalam alphabets taught by his wife, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday (July 25) when the child, who lives next door to the accused, came there to learn the letters in Malayalam, police said.

The child told her family about her ordeal later that day and they in turn informed the police the following day, an officer of Kodumon police station said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday evening and produced before a court the next day when he was remanded to custody, the officer said.

Police said that during the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)