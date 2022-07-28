Left Menu

Meghalaya rewards 231 sportspersons with cash prizes

Meghalaya rewards 231 sportspersons with cash prizes
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Image Credit: ANI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma gave cash awards, amounting to over Rs 81 lakh, to 231 sportspersons of the state.

Seventy-three sportspersons were awarded for Olympic disciplines, and 158 people were awarded for non-Olympic sports disciplines.

Addressing the gathering at the U Soso Tham auditorium here on Wednesday, Sangma said that the felicitation program is a way of thanking the sportspersons for their achievements.

''This is a token of appreciation for the hard work that has been put in by you and for the laurels and the different medals that you have won for yourself and the associations representing the state,'' he said.

The government understands the challenges faced by the sportspersons, and also acknowledges the opportunities that are in sports and the need to do more to be able to promote and give the chance to excel, Sangma said.

There are large policy matters that need to be addressed and large areas of infrastructure requirements to be put in place, he said.

''I am happy to inform you that the Sports Policy of the state government has tried to address all these concerns,'' he added.

The state sports department had announced a cash reward of Rs 75 lakh for an athlete winning gold in the Olympics, Rs 50 lakh for silver, and Rs 30 lakh for bronze.

Those winning podiums in world cups will take home Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh for gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively. In the national games, Rs 2 lakhs, Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh are given for bagging gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh and top officials of the State Olympic Association were present at the program.

