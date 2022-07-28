Gehlot expresses grief over death of two BSF personnel in Congo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of two Border Security Force personnel, who were part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, during violent protests.

Sanwalaram Vishnoi and Shishupal Singh, both from Rajasthan, were a part of MONUSCO - the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They were deployed in Butembo city and succumbed to fatal injuries during the violent armed protests on July 26.

''The death of two BSF soldiers posted in peacekeeping forces in the African country Democratic Republic of Congo is tragic. I salute the martyrdom of both the jawans,'' Gehlot tweeted.

He said that Vishnoi was from Barmer district and Singh was from Sikar district.

The chief minister urged the Centre to ensure justice for the slain soldiers.

