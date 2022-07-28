Man held for raping minor sister-in-law in UP

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old sister-in-law here, police said on Thursday.

Following a complaint filed by the victim's sister and the wife of the accused, a case was registered on Wednesday, they said.

The woman claimed that her husband assaulted and raped her sister four days aga while she was not at home, Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Pandey said.

The minor has been admitted to the district hospital, police said.

