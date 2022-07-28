Left Menu

Youth held for sexually abusing minor girl in Karnataka's Udupi

A case has been registered based on a complaint from the girls father.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:44 IST
Youth held for sexually abusing minor girl in Karnataka's Udupi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a girl at an apartment in Padubidri of Karnataka's Udupi district, police said on Thursday.

The accused is a resident of Hejamadi Alade area and has been charged with sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The accused invited the minor girl to come to his apartment at Hejamadi and allegedly sexually assaulted her on the terrace of the house. As locals suspected some foul play, they informed the police and a team reached the house and took him into custody. A case has been registered based on a complaint from the girl's father. The accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, police further said.

A minor boy, who helped the accused to commit the crime, was also taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022