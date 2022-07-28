Left Menu

Russian court fines WhatsApp messenger over data storage violation -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:46 IST
Russian court fines WhatsApp messenger over data storage violation -TASS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian court fined Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp messenger 18 million roubles ($298,507) on Thursday for an alleged failure to localize user data on Russian territory, the TASS news agency reported.

The fine follows an earlier penalty for Snapchat owner Snap Inc. for a similar offense. ($1 = 60.3000 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022