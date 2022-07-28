Russian court fines WhatsApp messenger over data storage violation -TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:46 IST
A Russian court fined Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp messenger 18 million roubles ($298,507) on Thursday for an alleged failure to localize user data on Russian territory, the TASS news agency reported.
The fine follows an earlier penalty for Snapchat owner Snap Inc. for a similar offense. ($1 = 60.3000 roubles)
