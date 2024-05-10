Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Post 231/3 Courtesy Gill, Sudharsan's Centuries

Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan's record-breaking 210-run opening partnership propelled Gujarat Titans to 231/3 against Chennai Super Kings. Gill scored 104, while Sudharsan smashed 103 off just 51 balls, equaling the IPL's highest opening stand.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Skipper Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan smashed brilliant hundreds in a record-equalling double hundred plus opening stand as Gujarat Titans posted a daunting 231 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Friday.

Sudharsan struck 103 off 51 balls with five fours and seven sixes while Gill scored season's first ton -- a sublime 104 off 55 balls with half a dozen sixes. The two batters put on 210 runs for the first wicket and equalled the record set by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul in 2022.

Brief Scores: GT 231/3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 104, B Sai Sudharsan 103) vs CSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

