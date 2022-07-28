G7: Myanmar's military must refrain from further "arbitrary executions"

Left Menu

28-07-2022
The Group of Seven on Thursday condemned the execution of four pro-democracy activists in Myanmar and called on the ruling military to "refrain from further arbitrary executions" and to free all political prisoners. "These executions, the first in Myanmar in over thirty years, and the absence of fair trials show the junta's contempt for the unwavering democratic aspirations of the people of Myanmar," a joint statement by G7 foreign ministers, released by the British government, said.

"We continue to condemn in the strongest terms the military coup in Myanmar and express deep concern about the political, economic, social, humanitarian and human rights situation in the country."

