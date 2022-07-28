Delhi children will gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4: Kejriwal

Thousands of children will stand together to form the world's largest tricolor in the national capital on August 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

The chief minister, during an online briefing, urged people to come together to take the nation to greater heights. He lamented the fact that many nations surpassed India in the last 75 years, although the country has all the natural resources. ''Indians are the most intelligent all over the world. If left to the politicians and political parties, the nation will remain backward. Let's take a pledge that we the 130 crores of people will make India the best nation in the world. People ask, 'Can India lead the world?' Why cannot India become the world no 1? Businessmen, lawyers, working professionals will have to come together,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)