More than 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Britain since war -government

More than 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Britain under two schemes set up to help those fleeing the country following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, the British government said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:15 IST
More than 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Britain under two schemes set up to help those fleeing the country following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, the British government said on Thursday. Nearly 6.2 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe as of July 26, according to United Nations data, with more than half applying for temporary residence schemes. Poland alone has registered more than 1.2 million Ukrainians.

Britain's schemes, one for those with family already in the UK and another allowing Britons to offer accommodation to those fleeing the war, initially faced criticism for being overly bureaucratic and leaving some refugees in limbo for weeks. The government said the process was now fully digital and it aimed to process applications within 48 hours. It will also now allow children under the age of 18 to apply to come to Britain without a parent or guardian if they have proof of parental consent.

