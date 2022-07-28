Left Menu

Court grants bail to one accused in Haryana DSP killing case

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A court here has granted bail to one of the accused in the murder case of a deputy superintendent of police who was probing illegal mining.

Accused Jabid alias Billa filed his bail application in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Satish Kumar through his lawyer Tahir Hussain on Wednesday.

The court granted bail to Jabid.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surender Singh was mowed down by a truck he had signaled to stop here on July 19. He had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.

A native of Rajasthan's Gandwa village, Jabid allegedly helped the main accused, Sabbir alias Mittar, escape to Rajasthan and was arrested on July 22.

Jabid had given a ride to Sabbir on his motorcycle, according to police.

Of the total 12 accused, 11 including the main accused have been arrested so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

