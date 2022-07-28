Jahangirpuri violence case: Delhi court takes cognizance of charge sheet filed by Delhi Police

A Delhi Court on Thursday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in the Jahangirpuri violence case. After taking cognisance, the court issued production warrants and summons for the presence of the accused. The case is connected with violence that took place on April 16 during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh took cognisance of the charge sheet. The court issued production warrants to produce the accused from custody. Summons have been issued to the accused directing them to appear on the next date of hearing on August 6, 2022. The Delhi Police Crime Branch on July 14 filed a chargesheet in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that took place on April 16.

In the chargesheet, Delhi Police has named 37 arrested and 8 absconded accused in the case. Besides them, two juveniles are also mentioned in the chargesheet. Delhi Police has invoked Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), Section 186 IPC (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) Section 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) Section 147 (Punishment for rioting) Section 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) and Section 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and under various provisions of Arms Act.

The sources said that Delhi Police will file a separate charge sheet before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) against minor offenders. Mohammad Ansar and Tabrez Ansari have been named as the main conspirators, as per sources.

A Delhi Police team had also gone to West Bengal to question some of Ansar's relatives in East Midnapore. The third main conspirator Delhi Police have named is Ishrafil, who is still at large.

Apart from this, the chargesheet names three persons who have been declared proclaimed offenders by the court and are absconding. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against some absconders. The charge sheet reveals that the accused people had done planning in advance on April 10 to incite violence on April 16, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The sources said that as part of the planning, bricks and bottles were stashed on some rooftops. Swords and pistols, a total of 15, used in the riots were also seized from the arrested persons. Police have made these claims based on more than 2,300 CCTV and mobile recorded footage of the violence along with WhatsApp chats and call detail records. (ANI)

