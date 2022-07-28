Left Menu

Govt spent over Rs 3,339 cr on ads in five years: Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:59 IST
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The government spent Rs 3,339.49 crore on advertisements in the print and electronic media over a five-year period from 2017, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Thakur said the government had spent Rs 1,756.48 crore on advertisements in the print media from 2017-18 till July 12 this year. The expenditure on advertisements in electronic media in the same period was Rs 1,583.01 crore.

The expenditure was incurred by the government through the Central Bureau of Communication, Thakur said.

The minister said there was no expenditure incurred by any ministry or department of the government on advertisements in foreign media through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

