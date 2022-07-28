Take prompt action on encroachment complaints, Delhi LG asks DMs

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday directed district magistrates to take prompt action on encroachment complaints and prevent discharge of septage in the Yamuna from unauthorized colonies.

The lieutenant governor also instructed the district magistrates (DMs) to ensure action against water tankers supplying dirty or poor-quality water to people, officials said.

In a meeting held with the Delhi chief secretary, divisional commissioner, and district magistrates of the revenue districts, Saxena stressed seamless coordination and proactive collaboration between the DMs handling revenue administration and various other officers representing different agencies and departments, said an official. Exhorting them to be present in the fields and on the roads, the LG asked the DMs to monitor the status of cleanliness in their respective districts.

While pointing toward the problem of encroachments, he directed the DMs to take swift and proactive action on complaints of encroachment regularly and address them immediately. The DMs were also directed to submit a list of all pending applications for NOCs for the sale/transfer of land, along with the reasons for pendency, to ensure transparency. They were also asked to identify dark spots which facilitate illegal activities and to take necessary action to address them in coordination with the police.

''The DMs were asked to regularly identify and monitor waterlogging spots and take action proactively to address them, especially by preventing the dumping of garbage. They were instructed to ensure that there is no discharge of septage in the Yamuna from the unauthorized colonies on rthe ivers bank,'' said the official.

Pointing toward the chronic problem of plotting and sale of agricultural land, Saxena also directed the DMs to take strict action to prevent the unauthorized plotting of land. In this regard, the DMs were also asked to carefully verify the carving of smaller plots within old farmhouses and ensure necessary action by provisions of law.

The DMs were also instructed to ensure the successful implementation of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program commemorating 75 years of Independence across all government buildings, especially schools and hospitals in their respective districts.

