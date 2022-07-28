Left Menu

Delhi: Ragpicker arrested for killing rickshaw puller for not sharing chapatti

A ragpicker was arrested for killing a rickshaw puller in central Delhis Karol Bagh area after the victim refused to give him an extra chapatti, police said on Thursday.The accused, Firoz Khan 26, was identified after an intensive scanning of 200 labourers and vagabonds, they said.On Tuesday, a man was found lying unconscious with a stab injury and was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:18 IST
Delhi: Ragpicker arrested for killing rickshaw puller for not sharing chapatti
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A ragpicker was arrested for killing a rickshaw puller in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area after the victim refused to give him an extra chapatti, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Firoz Khan (26), was identified after an intensive scanning of 200 laborers and vagabonds, they said.

On Tuesday, a man was found lying unconscious with a stab injury and was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He has declared brought dead by doctors, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Munna (40) from Madhya Pradesh. He worked as a rickshaw puller, they said.

An FIR was registered at Karol Bagh police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was launched.

According to the statement of an eyewitness, Munna was sitting on a footpath at the Arya Samaj road in Karol Bagh around 10 pm on Tuesday, the police said.

The eyewitness told police that Munna was having food when a drunk person approached him and asked for food. The victim gave him a chapatti but refused to share another one when the accused asked for it.

This angered the accused, who pulled out a knife and stabbed Munna in the abdomen before fleeing, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said during the investigation, police personnel physically scanned 200 laborers and vagabonds living on roads and in parks. The accused was found sleeping in a park.

When interrogated, Khan confessed to his crime. CCTV footage from the scene of the crime and the route taken by him established his role, she said.

The accused was arrested. At his instance, the knife used in the commission of the crime was recovered, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022