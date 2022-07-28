Left Menu

Liquor shops closed in DK district

Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner DC K V Rajendra has directed the closure of all the bars and liquor shops in Bantwal, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk limits till Friday midnight.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-07-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) K V Rajendra has directed the closure of all the bars and liquor shops in Bantwal, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk limits till Friday midnight. Section 144 is in force in order to maintain law and order at Bellare, Belthangady, Bantwal, Puttur and Kadaba to prevent untoward incidents by miscreants in view of the recent murder of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member Praveen Nettar, the DC said in a statement. The situation in Bellare police station limits is sensitive and it is likely to spread to other places. The orders are issued due to possibilities of people consuming alcohol and spoiling public peace and law and order, he said. The ban will be in force from July 28 midnight till July 29 midnight. No liquor may be stored or transported during that period. The DC directed the Excise assistant commissioner that all the liquor shops should be closed compulsorily and the seal of the Excise department mandatorily affixed on the doors of bars and liquor shops during the period of the ban.

