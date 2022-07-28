Three policemen killed, two injured in separate incidents in Pakistan

Three policemen were killed and two critically injured in separate incidents in Pakistan's restive Khyber Paktunkhwa province, in the latest instances of targeted attacks on the country's security forces.

Two policemen were killed and one was critically injured when unidentified miscreants ambushed a police mobile on the outskirts of Peshawar on Wednesday.

The mobile van was on a routine patrol in the Mattani area, situated 35 kilometres from here, considered to be the hub of militancy in the region.

The assailants, however, managed to escape unhurt after committing the crime, police said.

Investigation is currently underway to nab the culprits, they added. In other incident, one policeman was killed and another injured when their vehicle was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Nowshera cantonment in Khyber Paktunkhwa province.

No militant group have claimed credit for these attacks so far. Attacks on security officials have intensified since the Taliban regime captured power in Kabul in August last year.

It has given a much-needed fillip to banned outfits like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan to remain active along the Afghan-Pakistan border.

Earlier this month, four policemen were killed in separate attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire at them, according to the Dawn newspaper.

In June, a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the North Waziristan tribal district, injuring at least 10 security personnel, the report said.

Similarly, in May, a suicide bomber attacked a vehicle of the security forces parked at a checkpoint in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, injuring two security personnel and several children, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)