Badly mauled body of newborn girl found in bushes

The badly mauled body of a two-day-old girl was found from the bushes along a road here, with police suspecting it to be a case of female infanticide or birth out of wedlock.Police said stray dogs had eaten away several parts of the body.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 28-07-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police said stray dogs had eaten away several parts of the body. The City Police has registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of Indian Penal Code against an unidentified person, they said.

Police said they suspect it either to be a case of delivery by an unwed mother or of female infanticide.

The body was found along a road in Mohalla Regency Town Wednesday evening.

The girl's both legs, her right hand and the right side of her face were eaten by stray dogs when the body was found, the said. She appeared just two-day-old, they added.

A mohalla resident saw the body being dragged by dogs near Gate No 2 of the locality and informed the police, they said.

The body was sent to the civil hospital mortuary and CCTV footage of the adjoining area was being scanned to get any clue in the case, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

