14 rebels of various separatist groups surrender in Arunachal

Thirteen militants of National Socialist Council of Nagaland factions along with one cadre of another separatist group surrendered before police at Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, a senior official said.

The rebels surrendered with arms and ammunition, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Harimohan Meena said.

“It is a historic success for Arunachal Pradesh Police. The concerted efforts, relentless pursuit and humane approach of police… to convince the insurgents to come overground and join the mainstream paid dividends,” Meena said.

The militants who laid down arms include a one woman from the NSCN (K-YA) and a cadre of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), the SP said, adding, they were engaged in extortion and collection of taxes.

Earlier, several “influential” insurgent leaders have also surrendered in the district and joined the mainstream, in a blow to the underground outfits operating in the region, the senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)