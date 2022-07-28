J-K Police competent to deal with multiple security challenges, says DGP Dilbag Singh

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir Police is competent to deal with multiple security challenges to ensure the safety of the people.

He said the union territory police is in the process of upgrading its technology and equipment to strengthen field formations on the ground.

“Jammu and Kashmir is facing multiple challenges on the security front. Every day, we are facing new challenges. But J-K police is competent to deal with such challenges,'' Singh told reporters on the sidelines of flagging off a fleet of 213 retrofitted motorbikes for strengthening of field formations at the ground level to deal with various situations in the Jammu region.

The DGP said whether it is border, VIP, vital installation or urban security, the police have taken adequate measures to deal with it.

He said, ''Currently, we have a big responsibility of holding (incident-free) Amarnath Yatra, which we are performing well. I congratulate all forces for dedication and hard work to ensure safety, security (of pilgrims) and its (yatra’s) regulation.” He said attempts are on from the Pakistan side to ferry weapons, explosive material and narcotics through drones used by the LeT and the JeM.

''They are out to target Jammu and its people by dropping readymade IEDs through drones in border areas. They want to harm people of Jammu,'' Singh said.

He said police in Jammu have foiled several such conspiracies and terror plans.

''It is a daily challenge and police are performing well. They have planted IEDs at several places and caused damage. Recently a terror module of (LeT commander) Talib Hussain was busted (in Rajouri) and several blast cases and terror incidents were worked out and huge weapons recovered,'' he said.

Similarly, another module in Jammu was busted, he said.

''It was involved in ferrying weapons and narcotics of 35 drone sorties to Kashmir. A large number of weapons and explosives were recovered,'' the DGP said.

Emphasising on modernisation, he said the J-K Police is in the process of upgrading its technology and equipment.

''It (retrofitted motorbikes) is a step in this direction. It is aimed to strengthen field formations at the ground level. We have flagged off a fleet of 213 motorbikes to give additional mobility to police force. We want response of police should be more faster and adequate,'' the DGP said.

He said such motorbikes will be launched in the Kashmir valley in the second phase.

