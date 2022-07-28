Left Menu

UP: 5 held with cannabis worth Rs 20L after gunfight

The police have arrested five people with cannabis worth over Rs 20 lakh after a brief exchange of fire here, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-07-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 23:03 IST
The police have arrested five people with cannabis worth over Rs 20 lakh after a brief exchange of fire here, officials said on Thursday. Asif, a resident of Haryana's Mewat, was injured in the gunfight, police said, adding that the four others have been identified as Irshad, Sazid, Jahul and Mustqueem. They were arrested when police surrounded them after stopping their truck on Wednesday night based on a tip off, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Srish Chandra said.

The police recovered 160 kg of cannabis worth over Rs 20 lakh, a country-made pistol with live and used cartridges, officials said.

The accused had hid the narcotics consignment under paper rolls, police said.

