Teen hangs self from tree in Rajasthan's Barmer

A 14-year old boy allegedly died after hanging himself from a tree in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh, who was a class 9 student, police said.

''The boy allegedly hanged himself from a neem tree behind his house. His family members have alleged that their neighbour Narpat Singh and his wife had beaten the boy yesterday and he was disturbed after that,'' the police.

The matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)