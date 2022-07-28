Four arrested for attack on Shiv Sena office-bearer in Nashik

Police on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with an attack on Shiv Sena office-bearer Nilesh alias Bala Kokane in Nashik city of Maharashtra, a senior official said.

Unidentified persons had attacked Kokane at around 10.45 pm on July 18 when he was on a two-wheeler in the MG Road area of the north Maharashtra city. They had assaulted the Sena leader with sharp and hard objects from behind, leaving him injured.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Barkund said four suspects were arrested from the Gadkari Chowk area for the attack on Kokane.

The police identified the suspects as Manoj Patil, Pankaj Sonawane, Sagar Dighole and Suraj Rajput, all residents of Nashik.

However, a motive behind the attack was not yet known.

The action came after the Shiv Sena announced it will organist a protest march to the police commissionerate on July 30, when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to visit Nashik, if culprits were not arrested.

The motive behind the attack and other details will be known after further investigation, said DCP Barkund.

Earlier in the day, a Shiv Sena delegation met the police commissioner and demanded the arrest of the attackers, who they claimed, were from the rival faction of the party. PTI COR RSY RSY

