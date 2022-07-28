Left Menu

Foolproof plan for waterlogging problem: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

PTI | Muktsar | Updated: 28-07-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 23:45 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Muktsar, Jul 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday said his government will evolve a foolproof plan for eliminating the problem of waterlogging in the state, especially in the Malwa region.

Mann, who undertook a whirlwind tour of the waterlogging affected villages of Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts, said he had asked the officers to prepare a foolproof plan for ensuring this problem is eliminated in the entire state at the earliest, according to an official release.

He said the state government will start work on this project on war-footing so that the devastation caused by water-logging is checked immediately.

He assured the farmers that from next year, water-logging will no longer bring misery in any part of the state.

Mann asked the officers to ensure no stone is left unturned for making Punjab a waterlogging-free state.

He accused previous governments of not taking this problem seriously.

Mann also announced that the farmers will be duly compensated for the loss incurred by them due to nature's fury. He asked the officers to immediately start the disbursement of the compensation to waterlogging affected farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

