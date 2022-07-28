Complaint filed in court against actor for 'hurting sentiments' with photoshoot

Amid an ongoing row over actor Ranveer Singh’s recent bare-bodied photographs on social media, a Muzaffarpur-based social activist on Thursday filed a complaint against him before a local court, and sought the registration of an FIR for “hurting sentiments”.

Manoj Kumar, the lawyer representing activist M Raju Nayyar, said the court would take up the matter on August 5.

“My client M Raju Nayyar filed a complaint before the local court here on Thursday seeking registration of an FIR against Ranveer Singh for hurting sentiments and insulting modesty of women. “A case must be registered against him under IPC sections 292 (sale of obscene representation, object etc), 293 (sale of obscene material to youth), 509 (uttering words with intent to outrage the dignity of a woman) and section 67A of the IT Act,” said Kumar The Mumbai Police has already registered a case against the Bollywood actor under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the photoshoot. The FIR against him was lodged at Chembur police station on Tuesday.

