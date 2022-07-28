Left Menu

Complaint filed in court against actor for 'hurting sentiments' with photoshoot

A case must be registered against him under IPC sections 292 sale of obscene representation, object etc, 293 sale of obscene material to youth, 509 uttering words with intent to outrage the dignity of a woman and section 67A of the IT Act, said Kumar The Mumbai Police has already registered a case against the Bollywood actor under various sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC for the photoshoot.

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 28-07-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 23:46 IST
Complaint filed in court against actor for 'hurting sentiments' with photoshoot
  • Country:
  • India

Amid an ongoing row over actor Ranveer Singh’s recent bare-bodied photographs on social media, a Muzaffarpur-based social activist on Thursday filed a complaint against him before a local court, and sought the registration of an FIR for “hurting sentiments”.

Manoj Kumar, the lawyer representing activist M Raju Nayyar, said the court would take up the matter on August 5.

“My client M Raju Nayyar filed a complaint before the local court here on Thursday seeking registration of an FIR against Ranveer Singh for hurting sentiments and insulting modesty of women. “A case must be registered against him under IPC sections 292 (sale of obscene representation, object etc), 293 (sale of obscene material to youth), 509 (uttering words with intent to outrage the dignity of a woman) and section 67A of the IT Act,” said Kumar The Mumbai Police has already registered a case against the Bollywood actor under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the photoshoot. The FIR against him was lodged at Chembur police station on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022