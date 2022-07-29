BRIEF-SK Innovation Sticks To Its Initial Target For Battery Unit To Reach Break Even Point In Q4
SK Innovation Co Ltd:
* SK INNOVATION: STICKS TO ITS INITIAL TARGET FOR BATTERY UNIT TO REACH BREAK EVEN POINT IN Q4
* SK INNOVATION: FORD MOTOR-CHINA'S CATL BATTERY SUPPLY DEAL WOULD HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON ITS BATTERY BUSINESS Further company coverage:
