BRIEF-SK Innovation Sticks To Its Initial Target For Battery Unit To Reach Break Even Point In Q4

SK Innovation Co Ltd:

* SK INNOVATION: STICKS TO ITS INITIAL TARGET FOR BATTERY UNIT TO REACH BREAK EVEN POINT IN Q4

* SK INNOVATION: FORD MOTOR-CHINA'S CATL BATTERY SUPPLY DEAL WOULD HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON ITS BATTERY BUSINESS Further company coverage:

