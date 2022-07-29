Left Menu

Russia: 40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile strike on Donetsk prison

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 13:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine struck a prison in the separatist-held territory with U.S.-made HIMARS rockets on Friday, killing 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war and leaving 75 wounded.

Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports. "A missile strike from the U.S.-made multiple launch rocket system (HIMARS) was carried out on a pre-trial detention center in the area of the settlement of Olenivka, where Ukrainian military prisoners of war, including fighters from the Azov battalion, are being held," the defence ministry said in its daily briefing.

As a result of the strike, "40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 wounded," and eight prison staff were also injured, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

