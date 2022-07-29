Left Menu

Nuh DSP killing: Police seize 61 vehicles for illegal mining under 'Operation Clean'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:27 IST
In the wake of a DSP's mowing down by a truck, police in Haryana carried out an 'Operation Clean' in Nuh district seizing 61 vehicles involved in illegal mining, government on Friday said. The operation was conducted with participation of 1,593 police personnel who seized a total of 358 vehicles for various infringements, including illegal mining.

State's Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that 'Operation Clean' was carried out by the state police from July 20 to July 25.

''Taking strict action in a peaceful manner, during the investigation in 33 villages of the district, 61 vehicles were seized for illegal mining, 29 vehicles seized under section 102 of CrPC and Section 47 of Police Act, 268 vehicles impounded under Motor Vehicles Act and three FIRs were registered and 307 challans were issued,'' Vij said in an official statement.

Section 102 CrPC grants police officers powers to seize certain property.

The 1,593 police personnel deployed in the Operation consisted of one superintendent of police, one additional superintendent of police, 10 DSPs, 40 Inspectors, 52 sub-inspectors, 93 ASIs, 272 Head Constables, 1,065 Constables, and 59 Special Police Officers, Vij said.

Out of 61 vehicles seized for illegal mining, 10 were dumper trucks, 27 tractors, eight trolleys, six tractor-trolleys, and three heavy earthmoving machines, said the state home minister.

Of 307 challans, 64 were issued to vehicles not bearing number plates, and the rest to those found without a high-security registration plate.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Surender Singh, who was probing illegal stone mining in the area, was mowed down on July 19 by a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district.

He had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.

Eleven people, including the main accused, have so far been arrested by the police in connection with the DSP's killing.

