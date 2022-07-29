Govt officers arrested for taking bribes in Assam

Two government officers were arrested for taking bribes in separate operations in Assam on Friday, a senior police officer said.

They were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribes, he claimed.

One of the officers was arrested in Morigaon, while the other was arrested in Dibrugarh, said Special DGP GP Singh, the chief of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau ''Our fight against corruption amongst Government officers continues. @DIR_VAC_ASSAM along with @morigaonpolice trapped & arrested red handed Smt Barsha Bora Bordoloi, District Excise Superintendent of Morigaon while accepting bribe money (sic),'' he tweeted.

In the second incident, a block elementary education officer (BEEO) was apprehended in Dibrugarh.

''Second action against corruption amongst Government officers in one day. @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped & arrested red handed Sh. Nabajyoti Sarma, Dealing Assistant office the BEEO, Khuwang, Dibrugarh while accepting bribe money (sic),'' Singh tweeted.

Actions as per the law have been initiated against the accused, he added.

