Rooney triumphs in UK's 'WAGatha Christie' soccer wives' libel battle

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 16:38 IST
Rebekah Vardy Image Credit: Wikipedia
Coleen Rooney, the wife of former England soccer captain Wayne, on Friday defeated Rebekah Vardy, the spouse of one of his ex-teamates, in their high-profile libel battle.

Vardy had sued Rooney over an accusation she had leaked details of her private life to the press. It came after Rooney had staged an elaborate sting operation to find out who was passing on stories about her private life to the Sun tabloid.

The judge, Justice Karen Steyn, said in her ruling that Rooney had successfully proved her allegation was substantially true.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

