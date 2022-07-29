Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:43 IST
A Spanish prosecutor requested a 2-year jail term for Brazilian striker Neymar in a case over an embezzlement case opened against him and his agents over his 2013 transfer to Barcelona soccer club, a court document released on Friday showed.
