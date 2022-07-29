NGT's case disposal rate higher than filing rate: Govt

The disposal rate of cases in the National Green Tribunal is higher than the filing rate, the government said on Friday while listing out steps taken by ministries to improve efficiency in tribunals and quasi-judicial bodies.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the NGT has delivered a number of significant judgments on a range of issues from across the country, such as environment and forest clearance, air and water pollution, Coastal Regulation Zone and waste management.

Referring to the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT), the minister said 24,133 cases were pending as on June 30.

To ensure transparency, efficiency and impartiality in judicial proceedings and to avoid any untoward incident in the court, CCTV cameras with audio recording facility have been installed at 19 out of the 20 RCT Benches.

Installation at the Ernakulam Bench is under process, the minister said.

''In order to safeguard the financial interest of poor and illiterate litigants and ensure they directly receive the decretal amount in their bank accounts, cheque payment has been dispensed with and all cash payments are made through RTGS/NEFT,'' he said.

The minister also said circulars are issued from time to time to ensure uniformity and clarity in procedure for registration of cases and release of decretal amount deposited in the suitor’s account in all the Benches of RCT.

In his response, Rijiju also referred to the Armed Forces Tribunal where 22,786 cases are pending.

''Besides physical hearings, the matters are also taken up through virtual hearing.

Matters of regional benches, where there is shortage of members, are also taken up and disposed off by adopting virtual mode,'' he informed the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)