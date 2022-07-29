Six killed, 7 hurt in road crash in UP's Banda

Six people, including three children, were killed and at least seven others injured in this district on Friday evening when an SUV collided with the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Nitin Kumar said the process to identify the deceased is underway.

A police team that reached the spot in Naraini area sent the injured to hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the road crash and directed officials to ensure complete medical treatment of the injured.

