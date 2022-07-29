Left Menu

Gujarat: BSF recovers 10 packets of charas on Kutch coast

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:25 IST
Gujarat: BSF recovers 10 packets of charas on Kutch coast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force on Friday recovered ten packets of charas washed ashore at Kundi Bet near Kori Creek in Gujarat, an official said.

The packets, recovered by BSF and other law enforcement agencies, seem to have been brought in by the waves from the Pakistan side, he said.

The packets of the contraband, with 'Cobra Brand Kohinoor Basmati Rice' written on it, were recovered from Kundi Bet near Kori Creek, a BSF Gujarat Frontier release said. On June 12, the BSF had recovered similar charas packets off Jakhau coast and Creek area, it said, adding these are part of around 1,500 packets that have been seized by the BSF and other agencies since May 2020.

It informed that 108 packets have been recovered by BSF and other agencies since January this year off Jakhau Coast and Creek area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022