Gujarat: BSF recovers 10 packets of charas on Kutch coast

The Border Security Force on Friday recovered ten packets of charas washed ashore at Kundi Bet near Kori Creek in Gujarat, an official said.

The packets, recovered by BSF and other law enforcement agencies, seem to have been brought in by the waves from the Pakistan side, he said.

The packets of the contraband, with 'Cobra Brand Kohinoor Basmati Rice' written on it, were recovered from Kundi Bet near Kori Creek, a BSF Gujarat Frontier release said. On June 12, the BSF had recovered similar charas packets off Jakhau coast and Creek area, it said, adding these are part of around 1,500 packets that have been seized by the BSF and other agencies since May 2020.

It informed that 108 packets have been recovered by BSF and other agencies since January this year off Jakhau Coast and Creek area.

