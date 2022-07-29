Left Menu

Two hybrid terrorists arrested in J-K's Kupwara

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:41 IST
Two hybrid terrorists arrested in J-K's Kupwara
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said.

Two hybrid terrorists identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan, Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan, Kupwara were arrested by police and Army, a police official said.

He said the terrorists were affiliated with LeT outfit. Four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Hybrid terrorist is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022