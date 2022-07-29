Sundargarh compensation case: NHRC seeks 'action taken report' from Odisha chief secy

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha government to submit an ''action taken report'' on the issue of compensation to be given to some people affected by ''large-scale displacement'' from Sundargarh villages for development projects.

This notice to the state state's chief secretary follows a complaint which alleged that at the time of acquisition of land, only some of the land owners were paid compensation and those of the others was deposited in the government treasury.

As per the proceedings of the case, the NHRC took action on July 27.

The complainant, Radhakanta Tripathy, also an advocate and a human rights activist, highlighted before the commission that there was ''large-scale displacement of natives of certain villages of Sundargarh district, Odisha, for establishment of development projects like Rourkela Steel Plant, Mandira Dam etc.'' and alleged failure on part of the state government to carry out appropriate rehabilitation and resettlement, it said.

''It is alleged that at the time of acquisition of land, some of the land owners were paid compensation while others did not receive the same and their compensation was deposited in the government treasury. The legal heirs of such land owners are claiming compensation at present market rate and right to alienate their land for betterment,'' it said.

''It is alleged that the families displaced due to acquisition have been granted lease pattas in lieu of the land acquired land, but some of the beneficiaries have not yet been handed over the possession,'' the complainant said, as per the proceedings.

The resettlement colonies have been encroached by people other than that of the displaced families, the complainant claimed.

''It is further alleged that decision of the high-power committee of the state on the issue concerned, have not been fully implemented,'' it said.

As per the proceedings, the commission has ''directed its Registry to transmit the copy of complaint to the authority concerned, calling for an action taken report within four weeks''.

''The authorities concerned shall also intimate the Commission, if any, notice, order etc., has been received by him/them in the instant matter from the State Human Rights Commission. If yes, a copy of such order be also sent to the Commission within four weeks,'' it said.

''Let a copy of the complaint be also transmitted to the Secretary of the State Human Rights Commission, calling upon him to inform this Commission the date of cognisance, if any, taken at their end in the instant matter within four weeks,'' as per the proceedings.

