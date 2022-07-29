Left Menu

ACP, Sohna also held a meeting with the officials of the toll company and warned them that such incidents should not happen again, added DCP Singh.The team of Toll Sangharsh Samiti met the DCP in her Gurugram office and submitted a memorandum in protest against the growing terror of bouncers at toll.Samiti member Satbir Pehalwan said that Singh has asked not to allow the bouncers to run on the toll.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-07-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 19:58 IST
3 bouncers arrested, sent to judicial custody in connection with toll plaza assault
Three bouncers were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody in connection with the assault on a couple at a toll plaza here, police said on Friday.

A couple was allegedly beaten up by the bouncers at Ghamroj toll plaza on Gurugram-Sohna road on Tuesday afternoon.

They have been identified as Ribhanshu, resident of village Berka, Yogendra, resident of village Bahalpa and Suraj, resident of Kanpur, DCP South Upasana Singh said. ''All the three accused are posted at the toll plaza and are in charge of other work including checking the non-slip vehicles. ACP, Sohna also held a meeting with the officials of the toll company and warned them that such incidents should not happen again,'' added DCP Singh.

The team of Toll Sangharsh Samiti met the DCP in her Gurugram office and submitted a memorandum in protest against the growing terror of bouncers at toll.

Samiti member Satbir Pehalwan said that Singh has asked not to allow the bouncers to run on the toll. The Bhondsi police station, too, has been asked to keep a close watch on the bouncers.

''The DCP assured the committee that strict action would be taken against those who took the law into their own hands. If the toll operator and their employees did not give up, samiti members will be forced to take roads against the toll company,'' added Pehalwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

