Ranchi: Birsa Munda Airport receives hoax bomb threat for second consecutive day

Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi received a bomb threat again on Friday for second consecutive day.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 29-07-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 23:02 IST
A passenger at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. (ANI/File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi received a bomb threat again on Friday for second consecutive day. Earlier on Thursday, the airport received a call from an unidentified person regarding a bomb threat.

Today the threat was sent via text message. According to officials, the sender has demanded Rs 20 lakh or else there will be a blast. Airport officials have confirmed that the message has been recieved and the police are taking the necessary action.

"The complaint has been given to the police. Police have taken up the investigation. Yesterday also an unknown caller gave a similar threat. About yesterday's call, the cyber cell of Ranchi police is investigating the matter and tracing the caller," said airport oficial. It is worth mentioning that Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport (BMA) was recently adjudged as the best in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) survey along with Udaipur airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

