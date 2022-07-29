Left Menu

Delhi Police traced 11 illegal sellers of Chinese Manjha from outer district

Delhi Police have traced at least 11 illegal sellers of the Chinese manjha, glass-coated nylon, and synthetic manjha from the jurisdiction of the Outer District in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 23:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

According to the police, these 11 people have been booked under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, a 30-year-old motorcyclist died after a kite string slit his throat on the Haiderpur flyover in northwest Delhi on Monday.

In view of the increasing incidents of injuries caused due to the Chinese Manjha, often during the July end and August start, the Delhi Police on Thursday conducted a special drive to make people aware of the stringent actions taken against the poeple selling 'banned' Manjha and to encourage people to adhere to the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). In 2017, the NGT imposed a complete ban on the production, storage, and sale of Chinese manjha as it not only possesses a threat to birds and humans but also causes harm to the environment.

It further said the ban would also apply to the nylon, Chinese and cotton manjha coated with glass. Chinese Manjha is a glass-coated kite string, that has been blamed for several deaths and serious injuries to those travelling on two-wheelers in the past as well.

It is observed that despite the ban, it is illegally sold and made available in various markets of the country. As kite flying is observed the most by July end and August starting, the number of incidents involving Chinese manjha remained highest in this duration. (ANI)

