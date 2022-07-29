Left Menu

One held for attack on two journalists

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 29-07-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 23:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One person has been arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on two local journalists in a market here, police said.

The accused identified as Brajesh Jaiswal, a resident of Bihar's Kaimur district, has been sent to jail, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Mishra said.

A pistol and cartridges were recovered from Jaiswal, he said.

The Additional SP said that 15 days ago, two journalists working for local newspapers were allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Kaliyari market area here.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that a day before the attack, he had an argument with the journalists.

''The journalists — Shyam Sunder Pandey and Laddu Pandey — working for different newspapers were sitting at a hotel in the market when they were shot at by the motorcycle-borne assailants,'' SHO Pranav Srivastava had said.

They were referred to Varanasi for better treatment.

