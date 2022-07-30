Left Menu

Clashes between Ethiopian forces, al Shabaab leave scores dead -state news agency, commander

Regional forces in southeast Ethiopia killed more than 150 al Shabaab militiamen during fierce border clashes on Friday, the state news agency and a regional commander said, in the third round of fighting in nine days. The attacks add to the already complex security landscape in Ethiopia, where the central government is trying to put down an insurgency and calm paramilitary groups in two different regions, while starting peace negotiations in a third.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 00:27 IST
Clashes between Ethiopian forces, al Shabaab leave scores dead -state news agency, commander

Regional forces in southeast Ethiopia killed more than 150 al Shabaab militiamen during fierce border clashes on Friday, the state news agency and a regional commander said, in the third round of fighting in nine days.

The attacks add to the already complex security landscape in Ethiopia, where the central government is trying to put down an insurgency and calm paramilitary groups in two different regions, while starting peace negotiations in a third. "The terrorist group regrouped its scattered forces (last night) and tried to infiltrate into Ethiopia and carry out (an) attack in the area bordering Somalia with Ethiopia," Tesfaye Ayalew, an Ethiopian army general told the state news agency ENA.

Al Shabaab have long sought to establish a base in Ethiopia and have, in recent years, broadcast messages in Afaan Oromo, a language spoken in Ethiopia. Al Shabaab confirmed the fighting, claiming they had killed 103 Ethiopian police and occupied the town of Aato earlier on Friday.

A commander with Ethiopia's Somali regional forces rejected that death toll, saying only 14 regional Ethiopian fighters were killed. "It's still in our control, it's not a question," the commander told Reuters, referring to Aato.

A resident of Aato town who asked not to be identified said al Shabaab attacked the town with car bombs and mortar shells in the morning but later fled. The commander said federal Ethiopian forces carried out several air strikes, hitting four al Shabaab vehicles near the villages of Garasley and Lagalaay on the Somali side of the border, killing an unknown number of militants.

An al Shabaab leader had been killed in a mortar attack, he added. Al Shabaab controls large swathes of Somalia and has killed tens of thousands of people in bombings in its fight to overthrow the Western-backed central government there and impose its own interpretation of Islamic law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022