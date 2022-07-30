Japan's Hayashi: agreed on cooperation with U.S. not to allow change to status quo
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday he had agreed with his U.S. counterpart to strengthen cooperation among allies and like-minded countries not to allow unilateral attempt to change the status quo in Indo-Pacific.
Hayashi made the comment to reporters in Washington after holding a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and attending a high-level economic dialogue.
