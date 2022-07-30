Left Menu

Japan's Hayashi: agreed on cooperation with U.S. not to allow change to status quo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2022 03:14 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 03:14 IST
  • Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday he had agreed with his U.S. counterpart to strengthen cooperation among allies and like-minded countries not to allow unilateral attempt to change the status quo in Indo-Pacific.

Hayashi made the comment to reporters in Washington after holding a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and attending a high-level economic dialogue.

